Welch & Forbes LLC Trims Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crew Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $321,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 945.6% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 555,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,207,000 after purchasing an additional 501,946 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 816,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,510,000 after buying an additional 7,229 shares during the period. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 189,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,643,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148 shares during the period.
iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $50.86 on Tuesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.70 and a 200-day moving average of $50.72.
About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF
The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.
