Welch & Forbes LLC Trims Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the third quarter worth $129,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the third quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 27.8% in the third quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 163,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,125,000 after acquiring an additional 35,690 shares during the period. Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 64,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. 62.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Nutrien from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Nutrien from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Nutrien Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $51.07 on Tuesday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $48.29 and a 1 year high of $85.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.91.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business’s revenue was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 47.81%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

Further Reading

