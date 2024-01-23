Whitener Capital Management Inc. Has $7.09 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,806 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 2.8% of Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its holdings in Visa by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 3,930 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,249 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 783,402 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $186,042,000 after purchasing an additional 14,022 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 43.0% during the second quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 124,045 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,458,000 after buying an additional 8,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Visa stock opened at $271.30 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.76 and a 12-month high of $272.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $258.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.04. The stock has a market cap of $498.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.70.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $2,084,688.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,456,790.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $2,084,688.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,456,790.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total value of $1,977,510.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,763,795.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 126,707 shares of company stock worth $32,183,621. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

