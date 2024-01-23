Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target Cut to $46.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wedbush from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.21% from the stock’s current price.

ZION has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.32.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZION

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $43.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.53. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $55.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 18.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth about $804,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.