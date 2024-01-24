12,196 Shares in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Bought by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,196 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EA Series Trust bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter worth $3,081,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter worth $323,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the second quarter valued at $260,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 104.0% during the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,930 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 15.2% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 32,077 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Las Vegas Sands news, major shareholder Miriam Adelson sold 12,253,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $529,724,338.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,134,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,778,229,909.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $49.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.71, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.40. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $43.77 and a 52-week high of $65.58.

Las Vegas Sands declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the casino operator to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LVS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Susquehanna started coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.97.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

