13,278 Shares in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Acquired by Compass Ion Advisors LLC

Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 40,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 6,669 shares during the period. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 27,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,307 shares during the period. Finally, Solitude Financial Services lifted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 119,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the period.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $40.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $36.58 and a twelve month high of $45.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $1.5914 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $6.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.81%.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

