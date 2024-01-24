136,319 Shares in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Bought by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 136,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NIO. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in NIO by 15.4% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 14,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the third quarter worth about $443,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the third quarter worth about $2,486,000. Top Ace Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the third quarter worth about $1,888,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

Get NIO alerts:

NIO Price Performance

Shares of NIO opened at $6.21 on Wednesday. Nio Inc – has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.06. NIO had a negative return on equity of 114.38% and a negative net margin of 39.26%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Research analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NIO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NIO in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on NIO from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NIO

NIO Profile

(Free Report)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.