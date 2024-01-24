2,461 Shares in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Acquired by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PKG shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.67.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of PKG stock opened at $166.49 on Wednesday. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $122.20 and a 12 month high of $171.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $163.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.98.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total value of $1,499,400.63. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,622.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $603,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,217,685.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total transaction of $1,499,400.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,622.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

