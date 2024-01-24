3,180 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Purchased by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 20.2% during the second quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 154,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,434,000 after acquiring an additional 26,025 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,749,000. Covenant Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 127,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWD opened at $164.75 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $166.34. The stock has a market cap of $52.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.50.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

