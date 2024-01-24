3M (NYSE:MMM) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.000-2.150 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.220. The company issued revenue guidance of -. 3M also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.350-9.750 EPS.

3M Stock Down 10.9 %

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $96.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.14 billion, a PE ratio of -7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.41. 3M has a 12-month low of $85.35 and a 12-month high of $120.85.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that 3M will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -44.94%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays upgraded 3M from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded 3M from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $107.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 3M

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

