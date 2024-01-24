3M (NYSE:MMM) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 9.350-9.750 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 9.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $31.5 billion-$32.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $32.4 billion. 3M also updated its FY24 guidance to $9.35-9.75 EPS.

NYSE MMM opened at $96.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.41. 3M has a 12-month low of $85.35 and a 12-month high of $120.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.02.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that 3M will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -44.94%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on 3M from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised 3M from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays raised 3M from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $107.10.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Arvest Trust Co. N A bought a new stake in 3M during the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. ERn Financial LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in 3M by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

