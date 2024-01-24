5,599 Shares in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Acquired by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of CHD stock opened at $99.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.81. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.63 and a fifty-two week high of $100.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.29%.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CHD shares. Raymond James upgraded Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup lowered Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.80.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

