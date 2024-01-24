5,620 Shares in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Purchased by Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,620 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 6.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,469 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,941,000 after buying an additional 6,937 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 8.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,428 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,417,000 after buying an additional 21,005 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $408,000. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $380,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 28.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

WMS opened at $130.70 on Wednesday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $75.02 and a one year high of $145.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.01.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.18. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 48.92%. The firm had revenue of $780.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.36 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMS. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Drainage Systems

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 6,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.85, for a total value of $710,583.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,135,725. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

