Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Barrington Research raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $65.00. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Adtalem Global Education traded as high as $62.62 and last traded at $62.04, with a volume of 20708 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.02.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Adtalem Global Education

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adtalem Global Education

In other Adtalem Global Education news, CMO Maurice Herrera sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 24,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CMO Maurice Herrera sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 24,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Blake Simpson sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total transaction of $32,576.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,986 shares in the company, valued at $473,010.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,155 shares of company stock worth $3,002,637. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Adtalem Global Education by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in Adtalem Global Education by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 9,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Adtalem Global Education by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Adtalem Global Education by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 95.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adtalem Global Education Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.64.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $368.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.42 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 12.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.