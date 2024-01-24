Advisor OS LLC Has $722,000 Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Advisor OS LLC increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $949,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its holdings in Chevron by 42.2% during the third quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 56,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,502,000 after purchasing an additional 16,728 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 5.0% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.4% during the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 13,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 23.2% during the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $142.09 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $187.81. The stock has a market cap of $268.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 44.84%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.53.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

