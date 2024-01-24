Advisor OS LLC Has $722,000 Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Scotiabank cut shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.53.

Chevron Stock Performance

Chevron stock opened at $142.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.37 and a 200-day moving average of $155.14. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $139.62 and a 1 year high of $187.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $268.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.84%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

