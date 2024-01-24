Advisor OS LLC Raises Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,587 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 545.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 227.7% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,716,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,025,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $62,716,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 126,707 shares of company stock valued at $32,183,621. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Price Performance

NYSE V opened at $271.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.76 and a 12-month high of $272.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on V. Barclays decreased their target price on Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.70.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

