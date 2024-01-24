AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 54,112 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 36% compared to the typical volume of 39,649 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSOS. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC lifted its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 39.3% during the third quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP lifted its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 46,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MSOS stock opened at $8.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.66. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $9.88.

About AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed narrow portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the domestic cannabis and hemp industry. MSOS was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

