Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Hits New 12-Month High at $84.93

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $84.93 and last traded at $84.74, with a volume of 86776 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $84.37.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AFL shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.45.

The firm has a market cap of $49.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 24.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.35%.

In other news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $257,558.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,729,796.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $257,558.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,729,796.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Bowers sold 23,701 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total value of $1,931,868.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,118 shares in the company, valued at $4,900,218.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,815 shares of company stock worth $13,382,727 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Aflac during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. 66.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

