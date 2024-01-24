Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Strong Earnings

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $35.93 and last traded at $35.93, with a volume of 5427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.57.

The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on ALLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Ally Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the second quarter valued at $6,675,000. Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 9.4% during the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 819,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,855,000 after buying an additional 70,615 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,336,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in Ally Financial by 136.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 46,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 27,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Ally Financial by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 8,572 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.43.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Featured Stories

