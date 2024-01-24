American Express (AXP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 26th. Analysts expect American Express to post earnings of $2.64 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:AXP opened at $185.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $177.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.84. American Express has a 52 week low of $140.91 and a 52 week high of $189.51. The company has a market cap of $135.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. HSBC began coverage on American Express in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. DZ Bank downgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird cut American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies raised American Express to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.21.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of American Express by 207.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 980 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

