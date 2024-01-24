American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,927 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in American Express by 2,142.9% in the 3rd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 314 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AXP opened at $185.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $135.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.20 and a 200-day moving average of $164.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. American Express has a 52 week low of $140.91 and a 52 week high of $189.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. American Express’s payout ratio is 22.51%.

AXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. HSBC started coverage on American Express in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on American Express from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.21.

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

