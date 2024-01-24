Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday after Argus downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The company traded as low as $58.30 and last traded at $58.30, with a volume of 1195342 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.19.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ADM. StockNews.com cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday. Roth Capital cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Roth Mkm downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63,476.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,555,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,885,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543,508 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at $525,111,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,641,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,232 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at $105,741,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,364,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,897,000 after buying an additional 1,314,810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.99.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 16.63%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

