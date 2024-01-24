Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Holdings Reduced by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,812 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARCC. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 23.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 82,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 15,957 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 59.1% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 11,226 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 26.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 513,554 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,759,000 after purchasing an additional 106,704 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $897,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 70.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. 29.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on ARCC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Ares Capital Price Performance

ARCC opened at $20.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.00. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $20.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.57.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The investment management company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $655.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.14 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 50.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

