Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Stake Lessened by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $7,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.7% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.6% during the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 1,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.9% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,410,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.6% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 0.9 %

AJG stock opened at $239.68 on Wednesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $174.45 and a twelve month high of $254.00. The company has a market cap of $51.75 billion, a PE ratio of 45.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 20,067 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total value of $4,840,561.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,228 shares in the company, valued at $8,497,698.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 20,067 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total value of $4,840,561.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,228 shares in the company, valued at $8,497,698.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,171 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total transaction of $276,414.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,529.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,038 shares of company stock valued at $11,433,022. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AJG. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $279.00 to $233.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $277.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.38.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

