Ashland Inc. (ASH) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 on March 15th

Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.385 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%.

Ashland has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Ashland has a payout ratio of 28.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ashland to earn $5.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.7%.

NYSE ASH opened at $79.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.30. Ashland has a fifty-two week low of $70.82 and a fifty-two week high of $110.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.59.

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). Ashland had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ashland will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total transaction of $69,446.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,871.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Ashland by 1.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ashland in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,748,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ashland by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 375,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,671,000 after buying an additional 36,766 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Ashland in the third quarter worth $208,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Ashland by 21.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,622,000 after buying an additional 7,715 shares during the period. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Ashland from $114.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet lowered Ashland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Ashland from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Ashland from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Ashland from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.14.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

