ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded the stock from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The company traded as high as $776.53 and last traded at $770.99, with a volume of 298194 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $757.83.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on ASML from $725.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $816.33.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $718.46 and a 200-day moving average of $669.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.81.
ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.
