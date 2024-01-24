ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded the stock from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The company traded as high as $776.53 and last traded at $770.99, with a volume of 298194 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $757.83.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on ASML from $725.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $816.33.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at $393,000. Finally, North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 16,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,563,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. 18.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $718.46 and a 200-day moving average of $669.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

