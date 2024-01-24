BP Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:BP)

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 28,548 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 42% compared to the typical volume of 20,039 call options.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BP. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of BP from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BP from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of BP from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $355.43.

Shares of NYSE BP opened at $34.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.24 and a 200 day moving average of $36.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.70. BP has a 12-month low of $33.52 and a 12-month high of $41.38.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $53.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.24 billion. BP had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that BP will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.4362 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.33%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in BP during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,122,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 44.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,943,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $245,020,000 after buying an additional 2,144,574 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 2.0% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 77,938 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 71.8% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 2,828.0% in the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

