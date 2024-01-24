Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 31st. Analysts expect Brandywine Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Performance
Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $5.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.67. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $7.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.43 million, a P/E ratio of -73.00 and a beta of 1.34.
Brandywine Realty Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -857.14%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.94.
About Brandywine Realty Trust
Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.
