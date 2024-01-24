Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 31st. Analysts expect Brandywine Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Performance

Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $5.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.67. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $7.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.43 million, a P/E ratio of -73.00 and a beta of 1.34.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Brandywine Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -857.14%.

Institutional Trading of Brandywine Realty Trust

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $103,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 19.1% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.94.

View Our Latest Analysis on BDN

About Brandywine Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.