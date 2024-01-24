Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Sets New 12-Month High at $99.34

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $99.34 and last traded at $99.34, with a volume of 7905 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $98.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BFAM has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $104.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.71.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.40 and its 200 day moving average is $89.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.74, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $645.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.13 million. Research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

In related news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total value of $46,644.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,553 shares in the company, valued at $3,152,590.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 600 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total transaction of $46,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,553 shares in the company, valued at $3,152,590.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence M. Alleva sold 680 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.58, for a total transaction of $60,234.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,805 shares of company stock worth $700,921 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bright Horizons Family Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 60.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 25.6% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions



Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Featured Stories

