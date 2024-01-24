Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Hits New 12-Month High After Earnings Beat

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $79.99 and last traded at $78.61, with a volume of 493137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.29.

The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on BRO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $78.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $176,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,554,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Brown & Brown

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRO. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 70.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.82 and its 200 day moving average is $71.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Articles

