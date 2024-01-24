C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Shares Purchased by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,042,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,342 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,717,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,470,000 after buying an additional 208,386 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,412,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,757,000 after buying an additional 680,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,722,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,749,000 after buying an additional 12,402 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 2,277.8% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,435,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,176,000 after buying an additional 1,374,743 shares during the period. 38.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C3.ai Stock Performance

NYSE:AI opened at $26.42 on Wednesday. C3.ai, Inc. has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $48.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 1.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 28.19% and a negative net margin of 95.83%. The business had revenue of $73.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of C3.ai in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. DA Davidson cut their price target on C3.ai from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on C3.ai from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

Insider Transactions at C3.ai

In other news, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 45,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $1,399,690.04. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 727,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,352,172.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 45,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $1,399,690.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 727,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,352,172.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Guy Wanger sold 9,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $274,272.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,886.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,931 shares of company stock worth $1,876,191. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

C3.ai Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

Featured Articles

