California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 3,613 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 234,945 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,613 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.15% of Illumina worth $32,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the third quarter worth approximately $1,177,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the third quarter worth approximately $318,000. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 11.1% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 7.0% in the third quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 30.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 35,161 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,826,000 after purchasing an additional 8,229 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Illumina

In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total transaction of $35,544.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $140.75 on Wednesday. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $238.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.63 and a 200 day moving average of $141.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 25.20%. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on ILMN. Stephens began coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Illumina from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. HSBC lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup raised Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.86.

View Our Latest Analysis on Illumina

Illumina Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.