California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 4,951 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 424,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of Targa Resources worth $36,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 75.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the first quarter worth $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 231.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 470 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the third quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRGP opened at $83.24 on Wednesday. Targa Resources Corp. has a one year low of $64.85 and a one year high of $91.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.92 and a 200 day moving average of $84.63. The company has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 5.33%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 52.36%.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $255,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,905,705.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $900,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 187,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,837,500.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $255,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,524 shares in the company, valued at $9,905,705.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,330. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

TRGP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Targa Resources from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

