California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 14,197 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 455,330 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,197 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.21% of PulteGroup worth $33,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in PulteGroup by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,748,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,162,667,000 after buying an additional 261,934 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,885,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,622,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,343,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $604,439,000 after purchasing an additional 228,040 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,745,286 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,523,000 after buying an additional 585,199 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PHM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on PulteGroup from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.18.

PulteGroup Trading Down 5.2 %

NYSE PHM opened at $103.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.28. The company has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.80 and a 12 month high of $109.26.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 16.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.50%.

About PulteGroup

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.