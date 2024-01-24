California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 30,500 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 652,220 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Las Vegas Sands worth $29,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,227 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 7,709 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,842 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Las Vegas Sands news, major shareholder Miriam Adelson sold 12,253,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $529,724,338.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,134,164 shares in the company, valued at $1,778,229,909.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

LVS stock opened at $49.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.40. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $43.77 and a twelve month high of $65.58. The firm has a market cap of $37.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.71, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.18.

Las Vegas Sands declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the casino operator to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.97.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

