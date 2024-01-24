California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 461 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.18% of Enphase Energy worth $29,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $443,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 326.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 160,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,857,000 after purchasing an additional 122,735 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 25,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $2,273,000. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 12.2% in the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 1,118 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $90.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,877.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,272,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,773,913.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

ENPH opened at $111.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.62. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.49 and a 12-month high of $247.00.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $551.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.27 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 63.06% and a net margin of 21.08%. Research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Monday, November 20th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $169.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.66.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

