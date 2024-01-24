California Public Employees Retirement System Has $39.89 Million Stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,478,476 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 544,980 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.34% of Flex worth $39,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLEX. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Flex by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Flex by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Flex by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Flex by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. 95.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flex stock opened at $23.11 on Wednesday. Flex Ltd. has a 12 month low of $19.44 and a 12 month high of $30.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.41. The company has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.24.

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 2.62%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Flex news, Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $243,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,227 shares in the company, valued at $698,100.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $3,873,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 237,094 shares in the company, valued at $6,121,767.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $243,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,100.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Flex in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

