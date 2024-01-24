California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.18% of ResMed worth $40,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RMD. Narwhal Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 2nd quarter worth $1,981,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 56,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,395,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 2nd quarter worth $1,794,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ResMed

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $863,283.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,047,511.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $863,283.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,047,511.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $457,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,962 shares in the company, valued at $14,187,860.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,703 shares of company stock worth $1,324,729 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on ResMed from $275.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ResMed from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on ResMed from $240.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on ResMed in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on ResMed from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.11.

ResMed Price Performance

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $174.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.24 and a twelve month high of $243.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $166.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.39. The firm has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.60.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.01. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 20.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

