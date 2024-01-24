California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 382,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.20% of CF Industries worth $32,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 72,177.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 119,173,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,273,046,000 after purchasing an additional 119,008,926 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,014,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,325 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 221.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,825,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,268 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,602,000. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,135,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $76.06 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.38. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.08 and a 1 year high of $91.23. The company has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.52.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.17). CF Industries had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Scotiabank lowered shares of CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.93.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

