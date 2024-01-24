California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 39,305 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Albemarle worth $29,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter worth $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 15,300.0% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 87.0% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $122.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.73. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $112.00 and a 52-week high of $293.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.96). Albemarle had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 36.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 21.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALB shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Albemarle from $308.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Albemarle from $200.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Albemarle from $265.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Albemarle from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albemarle

In related news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman purchased 1,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $121.86 per share, for a total transaction of $167,313.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,627.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Albemarle

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

