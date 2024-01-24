California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 1,284 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,201 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.19% of Teledyne Technologies worth $36,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 137.9% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 115 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Teledyne Technologies

In other news, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total value of $2,206,903.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,914.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $423,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,314,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total transaction of $2,206,903.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,914.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,766 shares of company stock valued at $29,178,338. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TDY opened at $441.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $421.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $407.87. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $364.98 and a fifty-two week high of $448.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.29. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TDY has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $530.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $495.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $455.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.67.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

