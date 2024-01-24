Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,516 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VXUS opened at $56.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.42. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.95 and a fifty-two week high of $58.42.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.8471 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

