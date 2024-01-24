Capital Investment Counsel Inc Sells 730 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.9% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9,446.4% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 16,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 15,870 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 138,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 21,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the third quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 38,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 15,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $97.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $387.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.97. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $120.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.35.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

