Central Garden & Pet Stock Scheduled to Split on Friday, February 9th (NASDAQ:CENT)

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Free Report) shares are set to split before the market opens on Friday, February 9th. The 5-4 split was announced on Friday, February 9th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, February 9th.

NASDAQ:CENT opened at $47.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.43. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $35.60 and a twelve month high of $51.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.69.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $750.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

In other news, Director John Ranelli sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $101,416.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 182 shares in the company, valued at $5,273.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Central Garden & Pet news, Director John Ranelli sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $101,416.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 182 shares in the company, valued at $5,273.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Edward Hanson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $235,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,748.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 6.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 7.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 5.0% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 17.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

