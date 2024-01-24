Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CTNT) Lock-Up Period Set To End on January 29th

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service’s (NASDAQ:CTNT – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Monday, January 29th. Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service had issued 1,250,000 shares in its IPO on August 1st. The total size of the offering was $5,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

Get Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTNT opened at $1.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $6.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.37.

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service (NASDAQ:CTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.04 million for the quarter.

About Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service

(Get Free Report)

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the parallel-import vehicle dealership business in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Yuan Qiu Business Group LLC and changed its name to Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc in March 2022.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.