Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Chubb were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the third quarter valued at $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 275.7% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chubb in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,121,925. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CB has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC started coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.53.

Chubb Trading Up 0.6 %

Chubb stock opened at $240.41 on Wednesday. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $183.40 and a one year high of $242.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $225.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $98.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $14.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 14.26%. On average, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 19.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.32%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

