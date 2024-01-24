Cloudflare Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:NET)

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 20,503 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 16% compared to the average daily volume of 17,627 call options.

In other Cloudflare news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 8,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $450,103.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,717,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,156,330.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 8,039 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $450,103.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,717,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,156,330.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $169,440.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 159,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,006,865.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 878,340 shares of company stock worth $65,503,024. 14.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 6,065.0% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 1,976.9% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. 73.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NET. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Cloudflare from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Capital One Financial began coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.43.

NET stock opened at $83.95 on Wednesday. Cloudflare has a twelve month low of $39.90 and a twelve month high of $87.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a PE ratio of -137.62 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.98 and a 200 day moving average of $68.61.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 17.71% and a negative net margin of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $335.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.45 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

