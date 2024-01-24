Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,962 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new position in State Street in the 3rd quarter worth about $783,000. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in State Street by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 12,070 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management grew its holdings in State Street by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 19,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in State Street by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in State Street by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 41,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on STT shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on State Street from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on State Street from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on State Street from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on State Street from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.17.

State Street Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $73.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $62.78 and a 52-week high of $94.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.82.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. State Street had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.27%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

