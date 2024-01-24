Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $274,000 Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,464 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,656 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Cognex during the first quarter worth $25,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Cognex during the second quarter worth $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognex during the second quarter worth $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cognex during the first quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CGNX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Cognex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Cognex from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Cognex from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Cognex from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Cognex from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX opened at $38.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.83. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $34.28 and a 52 week high of $59.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 42.52 and a beta of 1.52.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Cognex had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $197.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.30 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This is a positive change from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.97%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

